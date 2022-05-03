Rain rolls into Metro Detroit before dawn on Tuesday: Here’s the timeline

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Overview

It becomes chilly but not too cold under the quilt of clouds tonight. Rain arrives just before the night ends and the next day begins.

Showers will be heavy at times with thunderstorms as tomorrow gets started and in the middle of it. It becomes brighter after tomorrow and for the start of Cinco de Mayo, Thursday.

After another chance of showers, sunshine is back in time for Mother’s Day Weekend.

Tonight

Monday night will be cloudy and chilly. Temps fall to the upper 40s. Scattered rain showers arrive by dawn.

Tuesday weather timeline

Sunrise is at 6:26 a.m.

Here is your wet weather timeline for Tuesday:

4 a.m. to 8 a.m. : Scattered showers arrive from the southwest and west.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. : Widespread, persistent rain, with a few thunderstorms possible.

After 1 p.m.: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be cloudy and wet. Showers and thunderstorms cause the greatest disruption for the middle and end of the morning commute through the lunch hour. Showers and storms become more scattered afterward.

Individuals and families need to be on guard for moderate to heavy downpours, lightning and higher winds. Highs will be near 60°, or bit more.

Lingering showers affect Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Rest of this week

It becomes brighter by Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be near 60°.

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday! It will be partly to mostly sunny and cool to mild. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be near 60° on Saturday. Mother’s Day, Sunday, will have highs in the low 60s to near 65°.

