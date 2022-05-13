Metro Detroit weather: Storms return for parts of the weekend

DETROIT – It’s another hot day across Metro Detroit as we’ve made it into the 80s, 10 plus degrees above the normal high this time of the year. This heat doesn’t go far and will help to fuel showers and thunderstorms at times this weekend.

Friday (May 13), night skies start mainly clear, but more clouds are expected to gather by daybreak Saturday. Lows overnight will be near 60 degrees.

Saturday

To start your Saturday, an isolated shower or two is possible. If it does happen, it’ll be few and far between. However, the better chance for scattered showers and storms comes later in the afternoon and the evening after reaching a high near 80 degrees. These showers and storms have the potential to be strong to severe, with the biggest threats being winds gusting near 60mph and hail up to one inch in diameter. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of southeast Michigan in a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday, level 1 of 5 on their scale.

These showers and storms should fade as we head past sunset, but it’s not the last of it. A few more showers look possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. The culprit responsible for these showers is a cold front that is moving through. A few rumbles of thunder will again be possible, but the severe threat looks smaller. The Storm Prediction Center again has all of southeast Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday.

Sunday

More scattered showers move in late Sunday into Monday morning. Behind this rain is when the cool-down arrives, as highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 60s. This cooler air is short-lived, though, as we’re back to the 80s by the end of next week.

