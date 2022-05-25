Touch-and-go showers kick off rainy stretch in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

More and more cloud cover has been moving into Metro Detroit, and that will be a trend in our skies today.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s to low and mid-50s out there under mostly cloudy skies. Parts of our North and West Zones are the spots for slightly cooler temps.

We do have rain showers in the forecast later in the day and for the next few days so, keep the umbrella handy through the end of the week.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:04 a.m.

It won’t be the prettiest day out there, as mostly cloudy skies become overcast into the midday and afternoon as we attempt to warm today. High temperatures will only hit the upper 60s to low 70s early this afternoon. Winds will move SE at 5-12 mph, gusting over 20 mph at times.

The rain will hold off until after 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., and then shower chances will persist through sunset all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will mainly see rain showers and a few isolated thundershowers.

There will be a risk of severe weather just to our south and west through the afternoon and evening down in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Today’s sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Better rain chances Thursday

We will see a better chance of rain and thunderstorms around here on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Metro Detroit in a “marginal risk” category for severe storms for Thursday afternoon and evening.

We may see a few isolated rain and thundershowers in the morning, then we’ll see some midday sunshine. Highs will reach 75-80 degrees.

We’ll need to keep our eyes to the skies by mid-to-late afternoon, as scattered thunderstorms return -- and they’ll be capable of producing gusty winds, lightning and downpours. Thursday afternoon through Friday morning is the timeframe for our wettest stretch of weather all week.

Computer models are aligning with a forecast that keeps rain showers and scattered thunderstorms around late Thursday, overnight into Friday and through Friday morning.

Scattered rain Friday

Friday is when the computer models are not completely in line when it comes to the rain timeline.

Some of the data points to showers ending Friday afternoon, while other models keep scattered rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. It looks like some morning showers will clear for a little while, as high temperatures return to the lower 70s.

Then, a cold front brings scattered showers and storms back into play by the late afternoon.

Bright Memorial Day weekend

It’s great news for this coming holiday weekend!

We will see a gradual clearing of the skies on Saturday, becoming mostly sunny as highs it the low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday looks beautiful with sun and clouds and highs near 80 degrees, followed by a sunny Memorial Day Monday with highs in the middle 80s!

