Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat Thursday with more rain Friday

DETROIT – Scattered rain and thundershowers overnight are fading this morning but we do have some drizzle and isolated showers on Storm Tracker 4 Live Radar. So, your morning drive will be a little slippery for some around Metro Detroit. Temperatures are still hanging in the low to mid 60s thanks to a warm front that moved south to north earlier this morning as the spark for some of these showers. We will have slightly warmer and more unstable air around our area today with a threat for severe storms later on. It will not be an all-day washout today but, keep the umbrella handy today and tomorrow as these on and off rain and thundershowers are going to be touch and go for the next 36 hours. Conditions will temporarily dry out during and after our morning commute today and temps will start to take off.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m.

We will likely see mostly dry conditions through the late morning and early afternoon with just a few scattered rain and thundershowers possible and that will allow our high temps to reach 75 to 80 degrees this afternoon for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. That heat and our instability will tap into some moisture feeding in from the south and create a Marginal Risk for severe storms here by the late afternoon and into the evening hours which means eyes to the skies late Thursday around Metro Detroit. This is the weakest risk category put out by the Storm Prediction Center and that means a small handful of thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds, deadly lightning, and scattered gushing downpours. The combination of rainy days through Friday will produce about three quarters of an inch to an inch and half of rain around here and you should be able to keep your sprinklers off as a result. The grass and garden needs about an inch of water per week and we will be in that neighborhood with three days of wet weather including more tomorrow.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Scattered soaking thundershowers are likely overnight into Friday morning making for another potentially dangerous drive to start the day tomorrow. Morning temps again will be in the lower 60s and those showers will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit through the morning drive before taking a break. Highs will only get into the upper 60s to low 70s as a cold front sweeps through here into the afternoon and that will be the spark for more scattered rain and thundershowers in the late afternoon and evening hours. Outdoor activities and after school sports will be in jeopardy Thursday and Friday especially with rumbles of thunder from lightning which is likely both afternoons. Rain showers begin to dwindle as we hit the late evening hours Friday setting the stage for a Memorial Day weekend to remember.

Saturday morning clouds will fade and our skies will gradually become partly cloudy to even mostly sunny after a somewhat cooler start in the low to mid 50s. Our afternoon high temps will respond to that sunshine as we should settle in the middle 70s with dry conditions to start the weekend. Sunday is another notch warmer with a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80 degrees or warmer followed by near 90 degrees on Memorial Day. The little heat wave will last into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 90 degrees with sunshine before a cold front brings some showers and cooler numbers Thursday. It will become dry here next week with the best chance for showers and storms coming to Metro Detroit on Thursday.

