Tracking storm chances tonight, Friday; Holiday weekend forecast for Metro Detroit

Showers and thunderstorm chances continue off and on through the evening hours.

While the Storm Prediction Center has all of southeast Michigan in the marginal risk for severe storms, based upon afternoon radar trends it appears that most of the most noteworthy weather will remain west and north of our area. Still, keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to monitor any additional storms that pop up.

Shower and storms will diminish later at night, with muggy lows in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius). South wind at 4 to 8 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:58 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 6:02 a.m.

Friday morning will be more dry than wet, with just some spotty showers around. However, shower and thunderstorm activity increase along a line ahead of a cold front and track southward across the area.

While I do not expect any severe weather, heavy downpours are possible. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and storms end Friday night, with lows cooling down into the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend Update

We’ll probably start our Saturday partly cloudy, with skies becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. It’ll be a very comfortable day with highs in the low-to-mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), and much lower humidity than what we had the previous two days.

There’s the small chance for a couple of light showers overnight Saturday night, with lows in the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny Sunday and Memorial Day, with highs in the low-80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, and in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Monday.

If you’re taking an extra day or two off, we’ll be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

It’ll still be hot on Wednesday, but an approaching cold front will probably trigger a period of thunderstorms. Highs again not far from 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).