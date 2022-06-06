Flood watch in effect in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A flood watch is in effect for Detroit and in nearly all of Southeast Michigan. Sanilac County is excluded. That said, the entire region should be on guard for flooding from this evening through the first half of tomorrow.

We go from mostly sunny skies to overcast skies as again gets warmer today. Those clouds will lower and thicken and give rise to rounds of showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. Some of those storms have the potential of having damaging wind and water.

The rest of Monday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. This will keep our temperatures around 80°F. It may be a mitigating factor when it comes to shower and thunderstorm development. Thunderstorms thrive on sunshine and heat in order to intensify. Clouds will have a chance of cutting that off at the knees. This is not a guarantee, so we must remain alert and on guard for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, and damaging wind.

Here is a timeline for you and your family:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms, mainly south.

8 p.m. to Midnight ET: Cloudy, drier with a widely scattered shower.

Midnight to 10 a.m. ET: Heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Monday evening will be wet with showers traveling from west to east. Temperatures will be in the rain-cooled upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Monday at night will have soaking rain and thunderstorm, especially after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Rainfall totals could be as much as an inch and a half. Here are the things you can do before the sun sets to prepare your home or neighborhood:

Clean gutters completely

Point downspouts away from your home

Place valuable basement items, including appliances or equipment, on higher shelves or higher floors

Clear all neighborhood drains of any debris

Also, remember your safe driving skills. “Turn around, don’t drown” is the motto to live by. If you come across any high-standing water on the roads, stop, turn around and find an alternate route. “When thunder roars, get indoors” is another saying that will be crucial. If you see any lightning or hear any thunder, get inside a sturdy structure as soon as possible. Lightning can strike before or after any rain falls. Finally, make sure your property is clear of any loose particles or debris that can easily get blown around. If it’s trash day, secure your trash bins before they end up down the street.

Tuesday

Tuesday will have showers in the morning and a little sunshine in the afternoon. It will be mild to warm with high temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees.

Wednesday

Wednesday will not be a washout either. However, there is a chance of afternoon showers as the temperatures rise to around 75°F.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive late Friday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Saturday

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low 70s.

