Tracking storms, warm front for Monday night in Metro Detroit

A pleasant and comfortable night should be on tap for Sunday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Detroit and Southeast Michigan continue to be treated to pleasant weather this evening and overnight. It will be cooler tonight and warm tomorrow.

A warm front is on the way, bringing showers and thunderstorm along with it. Some of those storms have a chance of being strong to severe. Then it will be hotter and more humid midweek. Father’s Day weekend is looking good.

Sunday evening will be mostly to partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout most of Southeast Michigan. Neighborhoods and cities in the Thumb and closer to Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair will have temperatures in the 60s.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Sunday night becomes clear and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

What to expect for the rest of the week.

Monday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Widely scattered evening showers are possible.

A warm front arrives Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and there is a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms from Detroit to Ann Arbor northward to Livingston County and Pontiac to Mt. Clemens. South of I-94, there is a “Slight Risk” of severe weather. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail are possible, and the possibility of a tornado cannot be discounted.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees or more. Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

A cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Friday becomes mostly sunny. It will be warm and not hot with highs in the low 80s.

