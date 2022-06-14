Dangerously hot temperatures arriving in Metro Detroit, here’s how long the heatwave will last

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It becomes cloudier and warm Tuesday (June 14) and remains warmer than average tonight. Dangerously hotter, more humid air arrives tomorrow. Much higher temperatures with excessive heat and humidity will be here. People staying cool and healthy is imperative. After a cold front brings storms before the end of Thursday, it will be sunnier, warm, and comfortable for Friday and Father’s Day weekend, including Juneteenth.

Tuesday goes from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. A warm flow out of the south of those temperatures into the 80s. Temperatures stay mostly in the low 80s with all of the clouds overhead.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Tuesday night becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear. It will be warm with overnight lows in the 60s the near 70°F.

Wednesday

Record-breaking heat will be here Wednesday, along with higher humidity. Their combination will create hazardous conditions under blazing sunshine Wednesday.

Mercury rises to the middle 90s.

The record high is 95°F, set back in 1988. The heat index will be over 100°F when you factor in the humidity. It is vital to remain cool, hydrated, and comfortable throughout the entire day and into the evening.

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. Continue to monitor your health regularly if you are working or playing outdoors. It always helps to have a family member or coworker nearby as a partner to keep cool. Last but not least, keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

It is also important to be friendly and do the neighborly thing Wednesday night. It will be warm and muggy and tough on residents who do not have air conditioning or proper ventilation. Be sure to check on seniors especially. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 70s, and it will feel like it’s near 80°F or more.

Thursday

Thursday will be hot with increasing clouds. Highs will be near 90°F. Heat in the seas will be in the 90s. A cold front brings showers and thunderstorms that could be heavy late Thursday in the early Friday.

Friday

Friday becomes sunny again, and it will be warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Perfect weather for any last-minute Father’s Day shopping.

Happy Fathers’ Day, and welcome to Juneteenth, Sunday! It will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be back in the 80s.

