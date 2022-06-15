Here’s how long hazardous heat and humidity will last for SE Michigan

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday.

Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Dangerously high heat and humidity are here to stay for the day, this evening, and overnight. Do everything you can to stay cool, comfortable, and healthy and to keep your family and loved ones healthy. Relief arrives after a cold front with passing showers passes. Tomorrow will be hot will more bearable humidity. Then temperatures go down for Friday and Father’s Day Weekend, including Juneteenth.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot, and humid; Highs will be near record territory. The record high temp was 95 degrees in 1988. Heat indices remain as high as 100 to 105 degrees or more in many locations. This is downright stifling; everyone must do what they can to keep themselves and their families and pets cool, safe, and healthy. Remember to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity and stay in or near air-conditioned areas.

Ad

Wednesday evening remains hot and humid with temps in the 80s and 90s and heat indices in the middle and upper 90s.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. The humidity remains oppressive all night. So, residents must ensure their homes are well ventilated and that air conditioners are working. Heat illnesses are still possible even at night.

Thursday

A cold front whisks scattered showers through the region in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

Thursday becomes sunny and hot. However, that cold front brings drier air, so it will be much less humid in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Continue practicing all keep cool tips.

Friday

Friday will be warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Father’s Day weekend forecast

Abundant sunshine will be here for the first half of Father’s Day Weekend. Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

Happy Fathers’ Day, and welcome to Juneteenth, Sunday! It will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Ad

Next week

Those Sunday showers are part of a warm front. Therefore, we are back in the 80s with sunshine Monday.

Hot weather returns when astronomical summer begins Tuesday. The summer solstice is at 5:13 a.m. Daytime temps reach the 90s with more blazing sunshine.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android