Dangerous heat and humidity continue into Thursday for Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday.

Welcome to Wednesday night, Motown.

Hazardous high heat and humidity remain in place tonight and tomorrow morning. A few showers will fall as early risers awaken. The rest of tomorrow becomes hotter and less humid. Sunshine and seasonable warmth develop for the start of Father’s Day Weekend.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. The humidity remains oppressive all night. Heat indices will be in the 80s and 90s, even in the very early morning. So, residents must ensure their homes are well ventilated and that air conditioners are working. Heat illnesses are still possible even at night.

Thursday

A cold front whisks scattered showers through the region in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

Ad

Thursday becomes sunny and hot. However, that cold front brings drier air so it will be much less humid in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Continue practicing all keep cool tips.

Friday

Friday will be warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Father’s Day weekend forecast

Abundant sunshine will be here for the first half of Father’s Day Weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

Happy Fathers’ Day, and welcome to Juneteenth, Sunday! It will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Next week

Those Sunday showers are part of a warm front. Therefore, we are back in the 80s with sunshine Monday.

Hot weather returns when astronomical summer begins Tuesday. The summer solstice is at 5:13 a.m. Daytime temps reach the 90s with more blazing sunshine.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android