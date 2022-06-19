Metro Detroit weather: Warm front brings chance of showers Sunday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Happy Father’s Day and welcome to Juneteenth, Motown.

Today becomes warmer and remains comfortable for celebrations and commemorations. Tonight will be cloudier with a warm front bringing a chance of showers.

Temperatures rise a little higher tomorrow then soar much higher mid-week. Hazardous high heat and humidity return for the start of summer.

Put on plenty of sun block before going outdoors whether it’s for the baseball game, Rock n’ Rides in Royal Oak or other activities. Skies will be mostly sunny, and it becomes warmer. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Sunday night will have increasing clouds. A warm front entering the area will be the focal point of scattered showers and storms that form in the early morning hours of Monday.

Next week

Monday gets sunnier and much warmer after early morning rain. Highs will be in the middle 80s with humidity slowly rising.

Ad

Astronomical summer begins Tuesday morning at 5:13 with the summer solstice. Fittingly, it will be hazy, hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat indices will between 100 and 110 degrees or more. The record high temperature is 96 degrees in 1933.

Wednesday’s record high temperature is 98 degrees from 1988. It will be another scorcher with hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the low and middle 90s. It will feel like 100 degrees or more.

It remains hot Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.