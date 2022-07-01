Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Friday storm chances

DETROIT – Happy Friday and welcome to July! It’s a bit warm and muggy out your door with Metro Detroit temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70F under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It will be tough to stay dry because the humidity is up and you’ll be sweating as you take that bike ride or walk with the dog early on. Still, early is the best time to get in a little exercise today with heat and humidity building and shower and storms possible later in the day.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

Enjoy some milky and hazy sunshine early on this Finally Friday because thicker clouds will be moving in ahead of a cold front later today. Our best chances for sun and a quick warm up will be from the morning through the lunch hour with highs 85F to 90F feeling about five degrees warmer with added help from a warm breeze WSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph from time to time.

This cold front will spark scattered rain and thundershowers after 12-1pm in our North and West Zones, and then into the heart of Metro Detroit after 2-3pm. It will be tough for these showers to survive moving into a very dry area here. There is no guarantee for a free lawn watering so, fingers crossed and count any showers as a blessing. The threat for showers dwindles into the late afternoon and early evening but we cannot rule out an isolated thundershower through the evening as the front stalls out over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The Taco Fest in Royal Oak starts today at 4pm after the main storm threat. The interactive radar on our Local4Casters app will steer you clear of any trouble so, don’t cancel your plans as our confidence in these Friday showers remains low.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

We will have to keep watering the grass and garden this Holiday Weekend with even dryer air moving in behind today’s cold front. Much more comfortable to start in the 50s to low 60s, and then a nice blend of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 80s in Metro Detroit.

Sunday will be another beauty starting in the 50s to low 60s and then back into the mid 80s with more sun Sunday than Saturday. Monday is the 4th of July, and it also looks spectacular with a slight uptick in temps and humidity as we land in a temperature range of 85-90F and still dry. Shower chances do increase late and more likely into Tuesday.

The jet stream will be streaming over the High Plains and Great Lakes Region next week delivering shower chances Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but it’s not certain exactly where the showers will drop. Right now, the computer models keep us on the fringe of the steady showers and storms which should move out of the Dakotas into Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. Our odds for badly needed rain increase with a slight adjustment to the jet stream leaving some hope for a good quenching our parched land next week. Stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

