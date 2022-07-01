Storms moving into SE Michigan this afternoon: What to expect

DETROIT – Here’s a look at what to expect around Metro Detroit for Friday afternoon and into the weekend.
Storms this Afternoon
- Storms are popping this afternoon and are looking pretty healthy.
- These storms continue to move west to east through the area this afternoon… but should be wrapping up closer to 7pm or 8pm this evening.
- Severe threat isn’t very high but can’t be ruled out. Strong winds will be our biggest concern, but small hail and localized flooding due to heavy downpours can’t be ruled out.
Weekend Update
- Overall, the holiday weekend is looking good.
- Highs in the 80s but could be close to 90 by Monday.
- Models are developing the next system to our west later Monday. Looks like it holds off until Tuesday though at this point (more on this below).
Next Week Rain Chances
- Still looking like Tuesday is our best chance for showers and storms next week… but not set in stone quite yet.
- Few showers and storms may even linger into the first part of Wednesday as well.
- Another system brings us shower and storm chances later Thursday into Friday of next week.
Other Headlines
- Hottest Normal High of the Year
- The hottest normal high in the year that we see if 84 degrees. That begins on Monday (July 4th).
- The normal high stays at 84 degrees through July 27th, then goes down.
