Cooling tonight, warm and comfortable Sunday

Sunday should be a great day for boating and hanging by the pool.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night and the 4th of July Weekend, Motown.

Tonight becomes cooler, and tomorrow will be a repeat of today’s wonderful weather. Independence Day, Monday, will be hotter and a bit more humid. Added humidity will increase instability a bit and lead to rain chances. There is a better chance of shower and storm activity afterward.

Saturday night will be clear and cooler. We can sleep safely with the windows up as temperatures dip to the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Sunday will have great weather for getting the car washed and going to the pool. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees under abundant sunshine.

Happy 4th of July, Monday! The holiday will be hot and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the evening, and they have a chance of affecting area celebrations and fireworks displays.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Tuesday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Any rain or thundershowers become more scattered Wednesday. It will be warm again with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny and warmer. highs will be in the middle 80s.

