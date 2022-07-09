Metro Detroiters can enjoy a sunny and comfortable summer Saturday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Sunshine, warmth and pleasant conditions return today and stay in place all weekend. Tonight becomes rather chilly. Sunday has a chance of starting by tying or breaking a record low temperature from the 1800s. The afternoon will be warmer with more sunshine.

Saturday morning will be cool to mild, clearing skies just before sunrise. Amazingly, six planets will be visible from the eastern sky to the southern sky between 4:15 and 5:15 in the morning. Venus, Mars and Jupiter can be seen from east to southeast. Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be in the southern sky.

Temperatures will rise to the 60s and low 70s for little league games and when Greenfield Village and the Detroit Zoo open their gates.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be near 80 degrees. We’ll have delightful conditions for festivals and trips to the beach or the water park.

Ad

Saturday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s before sunset and the 60s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

What to know about tomorrow

Sunday’s record low temperature will be 51 degrees from 1895. We’ll come close to tying or breaking that mark in the morning. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Looking forward to next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday night and Tuesday morning have a chance of showers. Tuesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be warm and sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm again Thursday, with daytime temps in the low 80s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android