Tracking storm chances to start next week in Metro Detroit

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening remains warm under clear skies. Tonight will be a bit cloudier and mild. Tomorrow will be hotter with a mix of clouds and sun. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties on Monday.

The stagnant air supports high air pollution levels. You can do your part to prevent that. There is a chance of strong to severe storms tomorrow night and early Tuesday.

Sunday evening will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s around dinner time.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday night will be mainly clear and cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heading into a warmer week.

Monday will be partly sunny and hotter compared to Sunday. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Thumb.

Most of Southeast Michigan will be dry as high temperatures reach the upper 80s. Remember to put on plenty of sunblock and to stay hydrated. Also, you can keep air pollution levels low by using public transportation, carpooling and taking a break from mowing the lawn or using gas-powered equipment.

Monday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms closer to midnight and afterward. There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lighting and damaging wind and hail.

Tuesday morning has the possibility of a scattered rain shower early. Temp highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will possibly have spotty showers or two other partly sunny skies. It will be warm again with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temp highs will be near 85°F.

Friday will be a typical summer day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

