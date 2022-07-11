Here’s when to expect showers and thunderstorms after hot Monday afternoon in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan.

Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Monday remains mostly dry as it becomes hotter. As temperatures soar, air pollution levels rise too. Two rounds of wet weather are possible; a minor chance this afternoon and a major storm is possible after the sun sets. Tuesday and the rest of the week remains warm.

Monday afternoon will be hot under fuzzy sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. The first round of showers and storms are dissipating as they approach our region. Spotty showers are possible for the ride home from work or trips to the grocery store between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The second round of thunderstorms approaches Monday evening. It will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s. Rain starts to fall, and lightning crackles in our West Zone (west of I-275, Genesee, Lenawee, and Livingston Counties) after sunset.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

There is a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Monday night. The nastiest storms will have the capability of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail. The tornado threat is very low but not zero.

Here is the timing of tonight’s thunderstorm wave:

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Gathering clouds. Look for lightning and listen for thunder because lightning can strike without a single drop of rain hitting the ground.

10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Showers and thunderstorms arrive in our West Zone.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Showers and thunderstorms move across Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan.

1 a.m. to 2 a.m.: Showers and thunderstorms leave as they travel to the east.

After 2 a.m.: Mostly to partly cloudy.

Tuesday

Tuesday becomes mostly sunny, and it will be warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Ad

Wednesday

Spotty showers are possible Wednesday, especially in the afternoon; It will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday

Thursday will be sunny, warm, and comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday

Friday is another great car wash day. It will be sunny, warm, and delightful, with highs near 85 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Clouds with a chance of scattered showers return for our weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be warm with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and afternoon temps in the low and mid-80s each day.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android