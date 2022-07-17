Warm, cloudy Sunday evening with scattered showers

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

This evening remains cloudy and warm with scattered showers possible. There is a chance of more wet weather tonight with some thunder. After a mild and wet start in places tomorrow, it becomes much warmer. Then, sunnier and hotter weather arrives Tuesday.

Showers are still possible Sunday evening. It will be warmer temperatures in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m.

Sunshine returns Monday, it’ll be much warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Remember your sunblock and stay hydrated. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the 90s.

Wednesday will be hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Thursday will have some lingering showers and it will not be as hot. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 80s.

Friday becomes sunnier and hotter again. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees again.

