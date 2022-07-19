Mild tonight, tracking higher heat and humidity tomorrow

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan Tuesday.

Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Tonight will be clear and mild. Tomorrow becomes hotter and more humid with some rain possible. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday, but it will not be a wash-out. Hot weather remains in place all work-week.

Monday night will be mild as skies become clear. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°F.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 90s. Remember to use your sunblock and stay hydrated. Water is the best thing to drink. Also, dress in light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near air-conditioned areas. Limiting strenuous activity, especially in the midday and afternoon, is a good idea too.

Tuesday afternoon will also have a chance of isolated showers and storms. They will mainly be north of 8 Mile Road and are more likely after 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday

A new storm system arrives by Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible under partly sunny skies. When it’s not raining, it will be hot again. Daytime temperatures will be near 90°F.

Thursday

Thursday becomes mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. It will be a good car wash day and an excellent pool day with afternoon temperatures back to near 90°F.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday has a chance of showers and storms as well. Highs will be in the lower middle 80s.

