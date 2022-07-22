Tracking potential for several rounds of severe storms this weekend: What to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A nice Friday is wrapping up what has been a busy work-week weather-wise. However, more rain and storm chances return for the weekend.

Skies will be mainly clear this evening and tonight, but more clouds are expected to gather before daybreak Saturday. Lows tonight will only be near 70 degrees, with some 60s in the suburbs. While most of the night should be dry, a complex of showers and storms will be approaching as we get towards daybreak Saturday.

This weekend

High-resolution models have been consistent in keeping most of the rain and storms mainly in the south zone Saturday morning, but just about everyone will have a decent chance to see a few showers and storms.

These will hang around through the morning but should exit the area by lunchtime. The afternoon Saturday looks drier and hot once again. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

A second system brings us more showers and storms overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then chances continue into Sunday afternoon.

Ad

The strongest of the storms will be in the morning hours Sunday and could be severe.

The biggest threats are strong damaging winds, hail, and flooding due to isolated heavy downpours. The tornado threat looks small. Heading into the afternoon, a few more isolated showers and storms will be possible but are not expected to be as strong, nor will they be as widespread.

However, they still hold the potential to be severe once again. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Next week forecast

Following an active weekend, we see some relief from the heat early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s, accompanied by lower humidity.

Midweek forecast

More showers and storms look to return later Wednesday into Thursday morning of next week.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.