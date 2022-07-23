86º

Risk of severe weather in Metro Detroit tonight includes isolated tornado, large hail: What to know

Window for storms is mostly after sunset

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: Severe Weather, Weather, Michigan, Detroit, Detroit Weather, National Weather Service
Storm Prediction Center map on July 23, 2022. (NOAA/NWS)

We’re tracking a window for severe weather tonight across Southeast Michigan, with an isolated tornado possible, among other threats.

The National Weather Service has Metro Detroit in the “Slight Risk” category for severe storms, the second highest of five levels, with the target window between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. into Sunday morning.

Primary hazards will be damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and large hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern, primarily for low lying and urban areas.

Here’s more from Local 4′s Andrew Humphrey:

Saturday night will be stormy and warm, especially overnight. Thunderstorms will arrive in two waves. The first will arrive and affect the region between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The second cluster of storms will balloon as early as 4 a.m., Sunday, and move across the region at dawn and during breakfast time.

Sunday will have showers and storms in the early morning as families get ready for services and again in the afternoon. It will be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

(Read more from Andrew here)

ALSO SEE: Watches, warnings, risks: Understanding Michigan’s severe weather alert terms

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com.

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

email