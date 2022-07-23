Here is your Metro Detroit storm timeline for Saturday, Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

It’ll remain hot, and a frontal system brings chances of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Some storms have the possibility of becoming severe. The weekend will not be a wash-out but has no guarantee of being hazard-free either. Remember to stay cool in the heat and ready to take cover when the rain starts falling, and thunder begins booming.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, and temperatures rise quickly to the 70s and 80s by lunchtime.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the early afternoon. It still heats up as we dodge raindrops and avoid lighting. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours and damaging winds. Highs will be near 90 degrees with any bit of sunshine.

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday evening. It will be warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and stormy, especially overnight. Clusters of thunderstorms balloon and move across the region closer to midnight and during the early morning hours of Sunday. Severe weather remains possible with damaging wind, heavy rain and hail the greatest threats. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday will have showers and storms in the early morning as families get ready for services and again in the afternoon. It will be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

What to know for the rest of the week

After more storms on Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sunday will be mostly sunny. It will be seasonably warm, with highs near 85 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny, warm and comfortable. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s, possibly near 85 degrees.

Wednesday will be very warm, with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. It will be warm with daytime temps between 80 and 85 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs will be in the low 80s.

