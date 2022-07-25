Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these warm and comfortable temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

We have magnificent weather for the rest of the day; It is warm, bright, and comfortable, and Monday night will be cool and lovely. Tuesday’s weather will be just as marvelous, with much-needed rain arriving mid-week.

The rest of Monday will be mostly to partly sunny and warm but with humidity. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Just remember your sunblock for outdoor activities.

Monday evening will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9 p.m.

We can air out our homes Monday night and sleep safely with the windows up with a nice cross breeze. It will be cool with overnight lows in the 50s low 60s.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be another great day for kids at summer camp and for washing the car. It will be sunny warm, and comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening. Be careful if you see any flashes of lightning or hear any thunder. It will be warm with highs near 85°F.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Weekend forecast

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and it will become very warm. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

