Showers, scattered storms possible this week -- here’s when you can expect them

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday is filled with terrific weather again; It is warm and comfortable with abundant sunshine. Tuesday night becomes cooler. Wednesday has a slight chance of rain. The end of the week and the weekend will be bright and summer-like.

Tuesday afternoon is mostly sunny, warm, and lightfoot.

Temperatures are reaching low 80s. Just remember your sunblock and sunglasses before going outdoors.

Tuesday evening will have fair skies, and it will be warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear to partly cloudy and cooler; Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. We will have excellent sleeping weather.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly sunny, mostly cloudy, and warm. Some of those clouds will release scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s to your 85°F.

Thursday

Thursday will be warm and mostly cloudy and with scattered rain showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm for the rocket mortgage classic and other outdoor activities. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s.

Saturday

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in your 85°F.

Sunday

Sunday will be hotter, with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

