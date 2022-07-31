Possible showers, storms in Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Another nice day is expected today, wrapping up what has been a pretty good weekend. But changes are on the way to start the work week.

Aside from a few daytime clouds, we’ll have lots of sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight should also be dry as a front approaches from the west. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

We see a front move through on Monday, which will produce a few showers and storms. The best chances look to be later in the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is also a possibility, with the biggest concern being strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather, level 1 of 5 on their scale.

The heat returns for the middle part of the week as highs push back into the lower to mid-90s Wednesday. On top of that, the humidity will be high, so heat index values will be close to triple digits.

Thursday features another front bringing more shower and storm chances before more quiet weather returns for the end of the week.

