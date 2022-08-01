Severe weather possible today in Metro Detroit: Storm timelines, biggest threats

DETROIT – There’s more humidity pouring in with warming winds that will boost our afternoon high temps. Grab the umbrella before you leave as we expect showers and storms later Monday here in most of Metro Detroit.

Storm risk today -- what to know

The Storm Prediction Center put a marginal risk for severe storms today over all of Metro Detroit area, including the Eastern Thumb in our North Zone into Southern Ontario. We will see a nice summery blend of sun and clouds with highs heading into the middle or upper 80s feeling warmer with the humidity slowly climbing with the help of the winds SSW 10-20 gusting 25 to 30 mph at times before the storm chances.

A cold front will be moving at us from the northwest prompting storms after 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. so keep an eye to the skies for a few storms that could produce damaging winds, brief downpours, and deadly lightning.

The best timeframe for storms today is 2 p.m. -7 p.m. with a few scattered showers possible into the evening hours but most of the wet weather will race east with the cool front which will set us up for a nice day tomorrow.

Tuesday

Tuesday looks great with a brief break this week from the warm and muggies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s early with mostly clear skies, and afternoon conditions will be great with mostly sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and it will feel much less muggy. The winds are light from the NNW 5-12 mph.

Wednesday

Wednesday is another big day to watch for heat and storm chances heading our way. Look for highs 90-95 degrees with a boost in humidity taking our heat indices in or near the triple digits. Sunshine early and then clouds building with the heat of the day before another cold front drops our way from north to south. The timing is not definite, but it looks like a chance for a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. The more promising chance for more widespread showers and storms will hit later at night and overnight into Thursday morning. This would be a wonderful gift to the grass and gardens.

Thursday

The latest computer model data shows that cold front stalling out across Metro Detroit on Thursday keeping rain and thundershowers in the mix throughout the day on Thursday and highs dipping down into the lower 80s in a moist atmosphere. It looks like some cloud cover will also linger into Friday keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s as the humidity finally decreases with an isolated shower or two in extreme SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

This weekend

The weekend is still far off, but it looks like we will warm up again quickly. We expect upper 80s to low 90s both Saturday and Sunday here with a better shot at showers and storms on Sunday. We are not confident or locked into that just yet so stay tuned. Get the free Local4Casters app to steer you clear of summer storms and any trouble as we go through during the dog days of Summer ahead.

