Showers, scattered storms start active week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – After a few showers and storms Monday afternoon, we’re looking ahead to a more pleasant day Tuesday before more heat, humidity, and storms return Wednesday.

Tuesday

Skies will stay mainly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday is a quiet and dry day with highs in the lower to mid-80s. The humidity will be down as well, making it feel very nice. That won’t last long, though, as heat and humidity really crank back up on Wednesday.

Wednesday

Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 90s, but when you factor in high humidity, it’s going to feel like triple digits. On top of that, showers and storms look to return starting Wednesday.

The best chance for showers and storms for this next system will be later in the day Wednesday. There are still some differences among models on the exact timing, but we’re leaning towards later Wednesday afternoon and evening as being the best chance for the stronger storms. Severe weather is again possible, with strong winds being our biggest concern.

Thursday

Some rain continues into Thursday and perhaps even early Friday morning. A few storms remain possible during the day Thursday, but the severe threat looks smaller on Thursday.

