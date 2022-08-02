Showers, scattered storms to return in Metro Detroit -- here’s when you can expect them

DETROIT – A pleasant Tuesday is on track, but changes are on the way for what is looking like a very active Wednesday.

Skies are mainly clear for the rest of this Tuesday and during the overnight, with a few more clouds gathering before daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the upper 60s. Dew points go up overnight, but it is still expected to be a quiet start to Wednesday.

Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday, mainly later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. High-resolution models are coming into a better agreement but still have some differences in timing and placement. It looks like 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. is the window in which we see showers and storms move through, some of which could be severe. The biggest concern will be strong damaging winds.

The hail threat is there but smaller. Flooding will be something to watch out for as some models are putting out a lot of rain falling in a short time. And while the tornado threat is smaller, it is not absent. On top of the rain and storm chances Wednesday, another impactful weather variable will be the heat and the humidity. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 90s, but when you factor in high humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s above 100° at times in the afternoon.

Thursday

A few showers linger during the overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and then a few will be around during the day Thursday. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder as well, but no severe weather is anticipated Thursday.

Weekend forecast

Friday and Saturday are looking better but still hot. Some models hang on to a pre-dawn shower Friday and an isolated shower or two Saturday, but both days are expected to be mainly dry. More showers and storms look to return on Sunday.

