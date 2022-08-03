Here’s when severe showers and storms could interrupt these hot temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – All of Southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The biggest concern with these storms that move through will be strong damaging winds up to 70 mph at times. On top of that, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. While the hail and tornado threats are not as high, they are still there.

Also, worth noting that while lightning does not classify a storm as being severe, we will likely see a good amount as these storms move through. After sunset, the storms should weaken and lead to a few showers during the overnight, but the severe threat will come to an end after about 10 p.m.

After the strong storms come to an end, a good dose of rain will have fallen for some areas. Just about everyone picks up at least half an inch of rain, but some spots could see over 1.5 inches of beneficial rain.

Temperatures overnight drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday

A few more showers will be around at times on Thursday, but by no means will it be an all-day wash-out type event; Some instability will try to build during the day, and with that, there could again be a few more storms in the afternoon. These, though, would not be widespread. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 80s, but it will feel closer to 90 with the high humidity.

Weekend forecast

More dry time is expected Friday and Saturday, but there’s still a slight chance for an isolated pop-up shower or two. The better chance for showers and storms looks to return later Sunday into Monday.

Even though we’re expecting more dry time this weekend, it’s still going to be hot. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel a little warmer with the humidity still sticking around.

