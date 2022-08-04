Tracking storms, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A few showers and storms continue to move through the area Thursday afternoon and are at times giving way to some heavy rain. Over the next few days, though, more dry time is expected, with the bigger story becoming the heat and humidity.

Any and all rain that is falling Thursday afternoon and evening is moving slowly. As a result, some areas are seeing heavy rainfall for more than just a short amount of time.

Because of this, some minor flooding continues to be a concern and is something that we’ll keep a close eye on. This activity will wind down as we get past sunset, with the exception of a lone shower or two. During the overnight, some fog is likely to develop as temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Weekend forecast

While we are expecting more dry time Friday and Saturday, an isolated pop-up shower or two remains possible on both days during the afternoon. We’ll be hot enough that a couple may pop, but if they do, they would be few and far between. It’s looking like most of us will be dry on Friday and Saturday. Both days will be hot and muggy.

Highs Friday will be in the middle 80s, but it will feel closer to 90 with the humidity. Saturday is a notch hotter, with highs near 90 and heat index values around the middle 90s.

Sunday is when we reintroduce the chance for showers and storms, mainly later in the day. Models have been somewhat inconsistent on the timing of this next system over the last few days but still, paint some rain over the area both Sunday and Monday. At this time, it looks like Monday is the better chance for showers and storms.

Next week

Following that early week system, we finally get a push of drier air, and that means more pleasant weather returns starting Tuesday.

