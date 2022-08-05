Metro Detroit weather: Isolated shower Friday, most remain dry

DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around.

It looks to be a hot and humid day for just about everyone as we work throughout your Friday. We’re going to keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds around as we had throughout the day, but will also hold onto an isolated rain shower as we go through this afternoon into this evening. High temperatures heading for the middle 80s by the time we get a late this afternoon. Heat index values will go into the upper 80s to near 90° for everyone as we had throughout today as well.

As we work through the evening and overnight hours tonight, with all the moisture around, it is going to be a very warm and humid overnight. Will keep a mixture of clouds and stars into the forecast overnight tonight, but will also bring in the potential for some patchy dense fog overnight tonight and early on Saturday morning. Overnight lows tonight dropping into the upper 60s to near 70°.

As we head into the first part of the weekend, we will take what we are expecting for Friday, rinse and repeat it for Saturday. A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected as we had throughout the day, it will be hot and humid as well with high temperatures heading into the lower 90s by the time we get to the afternoon. Heat index values will go into the low to mid 90s for everyone thanks to all the moisture sticking around the region.

Better chance of showers and thunderstorms move into the region as we had through the end of the weekend and in the first part of next week, this is thanks to a cold front that will be working into the region. High temperatures will remain a little lower 90s for everyone as we work throughout our Sunday, then drop into the middle 80s as we had to Monday. Expect more clouds with chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday as that cold front pulls into the region.

Once the front moves through the region, high pressure will build in from the northwest and that will bring so much cooler Canadian air into the region, with sunshine expected as well high temperatures dropping into the load them in 80s as we head into the middle of next week.

SHORT TERM FORECAST

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two possible during the afternoon and evening. High: 86°. Winds: East 3-6 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Patchy dense fog possible after midnight. Warm and humid. Low: 69°. Winds: Southeast 3-6 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds. Hot and humid. High: 90°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

