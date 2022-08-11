Tracking weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit: What the models say

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but many of the computer models are now trending toward increasing clouds with showers approaching from west to east during the afternoon.

DETROIT – If you are a faithful reader of my weather articles, you know the past few days that I’ve commented about how the computer models have been in great disagreement in their handling the weekend weather pattern.

Well, things are coming in a little better focus, and some changes are good, while others are not so good, as I’ll discuss below.

But first, a cold front crossing the area this morning should do nothing more than increase our cloud cover for a few hours. While there is the slight chance for a brief sprinkle or light shower, most of us won’t see one and, even if you do, it won’t be enough for your lawn and flowers…you’ll need to keep watering.

Following the frontal passage, skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs today will range from near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island to the low-to-mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb, with a generally north wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:37 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Clear and cooler tonight, with comfy lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius) although it wouldn’t surprise me to see lows west of US-23 near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny on our Finally Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) and low humidity. What a great day to end the work week.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but many of the computer models are now trending toward increasing clouds with showers approaching from west to east during the afternoon.

While I cannot nail down a specific time with confidence yet, it appears that we should be dry through about 3 p.m.

At that point, showers may move in west of US-23 and continue eastward, and it appears that most of us will see showers by early evening. Obviously, those of us in the east will have the dry weather the longest, while those in the west may be dodging those drops by mid-afternoon.

Highs Saturday will likely only reach the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius)…warmest in the east where you'll keep the dry weather the longest.

Highs Saturday will likely only reach the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius)…warmest in the east where you’ll keep the dry weather the longest.

Showers are likely Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

The good news about the weekend forecast is that, while scattered showers are possible on Sunday, it now appears that we may end up more dry than wet. Once again, our app’s real-time radar and FutureCast will help you plan when to get outside and avoid the drops. Highs Sunday in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Most of next week looks dry and comfortable at this point with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees (25 to 27 degrees Celsius), and low humidity!