Scattered showers continue for some areas in Metro Detroit

Well, it hasn’t been the prettiest of weekends as far as sunshine goes, but at least there have been several dry hours to enjoy some outdoor activities. Today looks cloudy and cool with temps only getting into the low 70s. This is a good ten degrees cooler than our average high of 82. Could see a stray spotty shower, but most cities will stay dry.

Looking ahead to Monday

Tomorrow we start with some clouds, but sunshine quickly takes over leaving us with a very nice start to the work week. Don’t let the cool temps fool you today. Summer makes a return this week with temps getting back into the low 80s. And by next weekend, we get even warmer with highs slightly above average in the mid-80s. Our Exact Track 4D radar getting a break this week with a long stretch of dry weather ahead!

