More sun to come as temps rise in Metro Detroit this week

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!

We have some morning clouds lingering after a cloudy Sunday here around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have settled in the low-to-mid 60s as you head out.

We have a chance for an isolated shower later, but most of you won’t even need that umbrella this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:41 a.m.

Morning sunshine is most likely in our West Zone, with partly sunny skies over the rest of Metro Detroit. Winds off of Lake Huron will generate some cloud cover in our North Zone, as well as the eastern half of Metro Detroit into Southern Ontario.

Parts of our West and South Zones have the best chance for sustained sunshine today, mixed with a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s in those brighter areas.

Many of us will see partly cloudy to even partly sunny skies, at times, with highs closer to 80 degrees. Winds will move NE at 5-15 mph, gusting to 15-20 mph at times.

A weak disturbance may accompany that wind off of Lake Huron, bringing isolated afternoon rain and thundershowers in our North Zone and the eastern half of our area. We should all be aware of the shower possibilities, although most of us won’t see much of anything later today.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

US storms stay mostly south

There will be a series of showers and storms through the center of the country in the middle of this week, bringing repeated showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday just to our south. There is a chance for a few wandering morning showers here in Metro Detroit.

We’ll see comfy overnight air keeping those morning lows in the 50s to low 60s on Tuesday. We will get more of that wind from the big lakes on the east side, keeping some cloud cover coming and going, but we expect mostly dry conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s in light winds moving ENE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15-20 mph at times.

More dry air as temps rise

We’ll have more dry air in a cooler northerly breeze for our Wednesday as we watch those showers staying south of here again. We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds with slightly warmer air sneaking in. Our highs will be in the low 80s at best, and just slightly muggier.

Thursday looks to be a nearly identical day with plenty of action down through the Ohio Valley and very little weather of consequence in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

By Friday, the showers and storms will be stacking up just to our west and our temperatures warm along with a bump in the humidity. Highs will hit the low-to-mid 80s, and feel a degree or two warmer.

We should remain dry Friday, through, before rain and thunderstorm chances increase this weekend.

Weekend shower chances

The computer models are already in agreement for afternoon shower and storm chances both Saturday and Sunday. It’s a bit too early in the week to lock into this, but it may be safer to get your outdoor activities done in the first half of the day on Saturday and on Sunday.

We will keep you posted on this weekend as we get closer.

The computer models also keep shower chances alive on Monday of next week.