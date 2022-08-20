Tracking the potential for strong to severe storms today

After a nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we will start things off as we head into Saturday on a dry note with some cloud cover, before showers and thunderstorms roll into the region this afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure will move toward the region, sparking showers and thunderstorms. Some of those could be strong to severe Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and south of I-69 under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH, hail and heavy rainfall. This does not look to be a widespread severe weather event across the region, although we cannot rule out a few stronger severe thunderstorms throughout Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

With that low pressure center continuing to move across the region, we will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Sunday. This weekend’s high temperature will be below average as we only make it into the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.

As that low pressure center continues to move east there will still be a chance for showers in the forecast on Monday morning, before we break into a filtered sunshine. High temperatures will rebound into the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds Tuesday, with more sunshine on Wednesday. High temperatures heading into the low to mid 80s as we work toward the middle of next week.

7-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, primarily in the morning

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms