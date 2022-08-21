Scattered showers, storms persist into Monday for Metro Detroit

Thunderstorms remain in the forecast with drier weather moving into the region for the middle of the week

After plenty of cloud cover across the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, some of us actually broke into just a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, but the wet weather is not done just yet.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. With plenty of moisture around, some of these storms/showers could produce heavy downpours as well, so exercise caution if traveling and you get under one of these downpours.

As our low pressure center and cold front continue to move off to the east tomorrow, we will keep the chance of a few showers into the forecast mainly on Monday morning, before we break into a filtered sunshine by the afternoon.

The latest forecast models also indicate a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the time we get to Monday afternoon, but by no means will it be a washout. High temperatures rebounding into the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

Drier weather works in to the region for the middle of next week thanks to an area of high pressure building into the region, expect a plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before a little more cloud cover heads our way by Thursday. High temperatures heading into the low to mid 80s as we work toward the middle of next week.

Another system moves into the region as we work into the end of the week on Friday. We will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast by Friday afternoon before more dry weather moves into the region for the first part of next weekend on Saturday, and we will continue that sunshine into the second part of next weekend on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down to near average as we head into the end of next week as well with lower 80s in the forecast from Friday through the end of next weekend.

METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few showers in the morning before a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies.