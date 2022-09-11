More scattered showers for Metro Detroit for the beginning of the week

After a few scattered rain showers earlier this morning, most everyone has seen some on and off rain showers as we work throughout the day. We will continue the wet weather into the forecast as we had three evening and overnight hours tonight. With the rain showers, we’re not going to rule out a few thunderstorms as well. No severe weather is expected this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everybody.

With that cold front rolling into the region, an area of low pressure will also move into the region, and slowly move off to the east as we head into early next week. It’s what we call a cut-off low-pressure center as it is “cut off” from the mean flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and it will meander around the region. This will keep us on the active side of the forecast through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Expect cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers to continue as we head into early next week on Monday. High temperature is remaining in the low to mid-70s by Monday afternoon.

We will begin to dry things out as we work into our Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, I am holding onto a chance of rain showers for Tuesday, but it should not be a complete washout as the low-pressure center moves off to the East. High temperatures heading for right around the 80-degree mark.

Dry weather looks to move into the region as we head into the middle, and end of next week. Mostly sunny skies can be expected for Wednesday, then a mixture of sunshine and clouds Thursday and Friday. High temperatures warming into the lower 80s by Wednesday and dropping into the middle and upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The dry weather continues into the first part of next weekend, and a warming trend as well. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we head into Saturday. High temperatures running above average and we head into the low to mid-80s by Saturday afternoon.

And we will continue this trend with more sunshine as we work into the end of next weekend. Mostly sunny skies can be expected. High temperatures into the middle to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7-DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Chance of rain showers.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies.