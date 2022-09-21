Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday

DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

A cold front approaching the area Wednesday morning could cause scattered showers and strong-to-severe storms.

Local 4′s Brandon Roux says Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for severe storms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Damaging winds are possible during this window.

