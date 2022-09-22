Goodbye, summer, hello, fall: Weather in Metro Detroit is changing like the leaves

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning on a day that becomes the transition from Summer to Fall.

It is cooling down right on schedule with Metro Detroit temperatures dipping down into the lower and middle 50s. It was a big cold front that brought the storms yesterday, but we are finally feeling the cooler air today.

We have quite a bit of cloud cover coming and going without any rain or fog as you head out and about to get going into what some consider to be Michigan’s finest season.

It’s sweatshirt or light jacket weather for that early morning walk with the dog and today may be the first day of pants instead of shorts at school. We will struggle to warm with a gusty and cooler breeze.

The winds will play a bigger role in the forecast today as they will continually blow from the NW 10-20 gusting 20-30mph which will keep things nice and fresh outside today. High temperatures will only make it back into the lower and maybe middle 60s with some morning sun and then more clouds than sun this afternoon.

That wind will help to create and move clouds from Lakes Michigan and Superior but most of these clouds will not produce showers.

There will be a few very light and quick showers here and there but most of the day is partly sunny, breezy, and dry. The Autumnal Equinox happens at 9:04pm at which time it will officially become Fall and Mother Nature has been paying attention.

Sunset is at 7:30 p.m.

Friday will bring our first widespread coverage of cooler temps in the 40s for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario since the Spring. That means many of our suburbs will dip into the lower 40s flirting with the 30s first thing Friday before we celebrate a classic first full day of Fall. High temperatures will heat back into the middle to maybe upper 60s under a nice mix of sun and clouds and lighter winds NW 5-12mph. It’s going to be a good one with sweatshirt or jacket weather for those heading out to Friday night high school football games.

The weekend will be a little bit of this, a little bit of that. We should stay dry most of Saturday with highs only around 70 degrees with increasing clouds throughout the day and a slight chance for some light showers well after sunset into the night. There is a better chance for rain showers Sunday afternoon as highs struggle to hit 70 degrees due to clouds and showers. It doesn’t look like an all-day washout, but Saturday is the day to get it done outside.

Next week is on the cooler side still with some light rain chances Monday into early Tuesday. High temperatures will hang in the middle 60s early in the week with some sunshine returning Tuesday afternoon. We will try to warm up slowly toward the end of next week which takes us to the end of September.

This is the perfect time to get the 4 Warn Weather App to keep you ahead of storms and the wild swings in the weather coming our way. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android