Here’s when to expect showers as cool temperatures continue in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s been another cool day with showers in the area, most numerous across the northern half of the area, with just scattered showers across the southern half.

The shower coverage will gradually diminish overnight, with lows in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Northwest winds will diminish to 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday evening’s sunset is at 7:22 p.m., and Wednesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:27 a.m.

Wednesday

We’ll have some breaks of sun on Wednesday, but there will be more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon. A north-northwest wind blowing off Lake Huron will trigger continued scattered light showers across the thumb, but most of us should remain dry, with highs in the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Those north-northwest winds will blow at 8 to 13 mph, except higher near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Skies will gradually clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

We then hit a stretch of spectacular Pure Michigan fall weather, with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, highs in the low-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and in the mid-to-upper-60s (19 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

Friday

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will not come close to us, but it may spread some moisture this way that will manifest itself in partly cloudy skies both days (or perhaps sunshine through high clouds). Highs this weekend will continue warming and should be not too far from 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

We Need Rain

It’s been a very dry month, and we’d better get some soaking rains in here to recharge our soil moisture before the ground freezes later this fall, or we’ll start spring with dry soil, which sets us up for severe drought if we have a dry spring. Unfortunately, I see minimal rain chances through the end of next week. On the bright side, it’ll be a beautiful stretch of fall weather, with plenty of sunshine next week and highs generally around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

