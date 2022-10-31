Tricky forecast for Halloween with showers off and on in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Happy Halloween!

A “tricky” forecast this afternoon with rain starting and stopping at various times throughout the day and into this evening.

The 4Warn forecasters will be on the job every second of the day to make sure you know exactly when your little trick or treaters can come out to play.

Timing will be key here for school parades, parties and trick or treating.

This afternoon at 4 p.m., I will be tracking the rain down to street level with our exclusive Exact Track 4D radar.

At 4:30 p.m., the 4Warn Weather team will continue tracking showers, and I will be back during our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts to let you know when and where to head for dry weather for trick or treating.

In the past 10 years, we’ve only had 2 Halloweens without precipitation. We knew this was coming and we’ve got you covered!

Monday night

Rain will end overnight and fog will arrive by morning.

