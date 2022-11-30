Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory in effect

DETROIT – A potent cold front barreling across the area early this morning is bringing significant weather changes. Temperatures ahead of the front overnight rose into the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius), but quickly fall into the 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius) behind the front…where they will remain for the daylight hours today. Wind gusts primarily from the west are still expected to increase to around 40 mph, hence the wind advisory.

Rain showers developed, as expected, ahead of the front, and will be east of us well before dawn, leaving us dry for the day ahead aside from a few possible flurries.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:41 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

The west winds will diminish to 10 to 20 mph overnight under mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Skies become partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to, possibly, mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

We should start our Finally Friday with some sun, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs rebound into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Second Verse, Same as the First

A very similar storm system to the one we are currently experiencing will impact us for the first half of our weekend.

Mostly cloudy Friday night and becoming windy late at night with a possible shower late at night as well. Temperatures rise overnight into the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

The next approaching cold front crosses the area Saturday morning, with rain showers ahead of it and temperatures falling from the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) into the 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon. Wind could gust to 45 mph…and I think there’s a better chance for these gusts than what we’ll see today.

Skies eventually clear Saturday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday but, unfortunately, it may become breezy again in the afternoon. Still, it’ll be a much better day than Saturday to tackle those leaves if you haven’t yet. Highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).