Winter storm warning issued for SE Michigan for heavy snow, dangerous winds

4Warn Weather – The winter storm watch for Southeast Michigan has been upgraded to a winter storm warning, starting Thursday night and lasting through Saturday morning.

The warning was issued for the entire SE Michigan area, with more snow expected north of Detroit. The main snow event is expected Friday, with dangerous wind gusts that will make travel difficult.

The National Weather Service said the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power outages. Wind chills of 15 below zero will also produce dangerously cold conditions.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

