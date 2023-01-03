Warm, wet and foggy in Metro Detroit Tuesday

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Metro Detroit throughout our entire morning. Rain is moving up from the south adding to visibility issues so make sure you give yourself extra drive time today and leave plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you. Good Tuesday morning! You will need the umbrella as you head out with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40F for that walk to work or walk with the dog around Metro Detroit. There is a chance for some spotty wintry mix or snowflakes mixing in here and there but it is warming and should become all just plain rain. That, and the low clouds and fog around, will be the biggest challenge for early morning commuters. We don’t expect to see too much sunshine around here over the next couple of days with showers coming and going. It will be a little warmer around here for a couple of days as the warm front bringing this morning’s showers will also give us a bump in temps.

SUNRISE: 8:02 AM

Scattered light rain and thundershowers are possible on this warming day without any concerns for anything intense or severe. There will be severe storms blowing up from the Gulf Coast through the Tennessee Valley today and just an isolated rumble of thunder or two here. High temperatures should hit the upper 40s to low 50s with fewer afternoon showers allowing for some breaks in the rain without much of that sun. If we had a little more sunshine, we would be flirting with a record high today which is 59F in Detroit set back in 1950. More showers will be moving through here later tonight into Wednesday here in Metro Detroit. There could be enough morning and early afternoon rain to cause some minor flooding concerns. Just keep an eye on the basement if you live in a flood prone area.

SUNSET: 5:14 PM

Wednesday morning brings scattered rain and isolated thundershowers making for another sloppy and slow commute across the area as temperatures stay very mild. Metro Detroit temps will briefly dip into the middle and upper 40s early before we head back into the lower 50s through most of the afternoon on Hump Day. The chance for more widespread rain showers increases in the afternoon ahead of a cool front on the move across the country.

Thursday is moving day as we head out of the 50s and back down into the 30s where we belong. OK, not everyone enjoys the cold air but our climatological averages should bring lows near 20F and highs in the low 30s in early January here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We should start the day in the 40s and wind up in the middle to upper 30s with a few scattered light rain and/or snow showers.

Friday will bring more seasonably cooler air with a few flurries here and there. Temps will start near 30F and max out in the middle and upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies and some light lake effect snow showers or flurries as the winds pick up WNW 5-15 gusting 15-20mph with more snow flying in Western Michigan if you have any plans to travel west and north to end the work and school week. The weekend ahead doesn’t look to bring any kind of significant weather here with partly sunny skies and temps from the mid 20s to mid 30s and that’s it. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

