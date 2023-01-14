Sunshine returns for the weekend for Metro Detroit; rain & snow forecast for next week

After a very grey, cold and snowy end of the week for most of Southeastern Michigan, we’ve got some much needed Sunshine on the way as we work through the entire weekend ahead.

High pressure will continue to move off to the east as we work throughout the start of the weekend on Saturday. That will help decrease the cloud cover through the early morning hours, and give us plenty of sunshine with a little high cloud cover as we work throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cold as we work throughout our Saturday, high temperatures only heading for just about the freezing Mark into the lower 30s through Saturday afternoon.

As the high pressure center moves off to the east into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the sunshine into the forecast for the end of the weekend, but bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast as we work throughout the day. High temperatures a little warmer than on Saturday as we had for the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead in the next week, we have two systems that will bring the chance of precipitation into the region. One for the first half of the week, and one for the second half of the week.

Our first system move into the region, beginning late on Monday night. Expect the cloud cover to increase overnight Sunday night into early on Monday morning. We will remain dry for the majority of the day on Monday, with rain showers moving into the region as we work throughout the evening hours. High temperatures heading to the lower 40 by Monday afternoon.

As our first area of low pressure moves off to the east working into our Tuesday, we will keep the rain showers into the forecast as we work throughout Tuesday afternoon and early on Tuesday evening. High temperatures remaining well above average into Tuesday as we head into the upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we work throughout our Wednesday before our next system moves in as we work through the end of the week.

That starts with a little bit of a wintry mix of rain and snow as we work into early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will be near or just below the freezing mark so we are expecting just a little bit of wintry weather to start the day on Thursday. As temperatures warm above freezing heading into Thursday afternoon, we will take this over to rain showers for everyone. High temperatures remaining into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

As this low pressure system moves off to the east, we will get colder air working into the end of next week on Friday. So rain showers will go over to snow showers as we work into the end of next week. High temperatures remaining into the mid to upper 30s by Friday afternoon.