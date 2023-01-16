Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the day

4 Warn Weather – It’s a cold start across Southeast Michigan this morning with temperatures below freezing.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

Dry conditions hold throughout most the daylight hours today, but rain will arrive heading into the late afternoon and evening. We will be in a modest warming trend going into the later part of today. Highs will top out on either side of 40. Rain showers begin to push in just before sunset. Widespread coverage will likely last until around midnight, turning more isolated into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Sunset is at 5:27 p.m.

We will then look ahead to a wet and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will keep the chance for morning drizzle, with a break much of the day before an uptick in scattered showers late in the afternoon and evening. We will stay above average with highs in the low 40s on Wednesday, but drier under cloudy skies much of the day. Our next big weather maker arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. The track of the low pressure will dictate the type of precipitation we see, as of now most of the snow that will mix in will stay well into northern Michigan. If we were to see a mix early Thursday, precipitation is currently projected to transition comfortably to all liquid by Thursday afternoon, with the models pointing to highs well into the 40s, even close to 50 in some spots.