Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and cooler Wednesday

4 Warn Weather – Rather quiet today. Cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 40s and still somewhat breezy with gusts possibly reaching 20 mph. The mild air in place will limit the potential for snow accumulations with the system approaching us tonight into tomorrow. A triple point will push through Indiana late tonight. That is where an occluded front, cold front and warm front all intersect and if enough moisture wraps in from the warm sector, heavy rain and storms can develop along the fronts and wrap into the low pressure.

This is the same system that makes its way into lower Michigan on Thursday bringing with it a marginal risk for storms right at the Michigan/Ohio state line. Low-topped, fast-moving thunderstorms are possible in that region overnight into Thursday. As the system pushes into our south zone, it could bring with it the potential for a few damaging wind gusts. However, with the onset of this precipitation, the heart of the metro area could start with a brief rain/snow mix late changing to rain into Thursday as highs climb again into the upper 40s.

A cooler, but not brutally cold air mass will settle into the region in the wake of this system with high temperatures generally reaching the mid to upper 30s Friday and through the weekend. It is worth noting that we will likely see some flakes flying on Friday as this system works its way out of our area and an unsettled pattern could return by the end of the weekend in which scattered rain/snow showers should become increasingly common from Sunday into early next week.