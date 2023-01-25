33º

LIVE

Weather

Winter storm snow totals in Metro Detroit: Check the city-by-city list

Most areas seeing predicted snowfall

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Brett Collar, Meteorologist

Tags: January Winter Storm 2023, Weather Data
Shoveling snow (Pexels)

4Warn Weather – The snow is still falling in Metro Detroit, but we’re getting an early look at some reported snow totals.

Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed below are the only ones with confirmed reports right now and they’re sure to change as snow continues to fall.

But the snow totals we have look to be where we predicted this week, around 4-6 inches for most in Metro Detroit.

Snow totals in Metro Detroit

(This list is accurate as of about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with some reports coming in between 1:30 and 4 p.m. -- check back for updates)

CitySnow amount (inches)
Eastpointe3.5
Chesterfield Township4,0
Ypsilanti4.3
Ann Arbor7.2
Livonia6,7
Waterford5.0
Farmington5.1
Ferndale5.0
Howell2.5
Ortonville3.5
Lake Orion5.0
Troy5.0
St. Clair4.5
Romulus5.8
Sumpter Township5.5

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram

email

twitter