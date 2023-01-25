Winter storm snow totals in Metro Detroit: Check the city-by-city list

4Warn Weather – The snow is still falling in Metro Detroit, but we’re getting an early look at some reported snow totals.

Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed below are the only ones with confirmed reports right now and they’re sure to change as snow continues to fall.

But the snow totals we have look to be where we predicted this week, around 4-6 inches for most in Metro Detroit.

Snow totals in Metro Detroit

(This list is accurate as of about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with some reports coming in between 1:30 and 4 p.m. -- check back for updates)