Metro Detroit weather: Calmer and cloudy Thursday

4 Warn Weather – As we dig out of yesterday’s snowstorm, we hold on to some light snow showers in the thumb this morning.

We likely will see a few small chances for scattered light flurries throughout the area later today, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Highs will be back in the low to mid-30s under overcast skies.

Lingering moisture across the state in the wake of Wednesday’s winter storm will bring another shot at some light accumulating snowfall tomorrow afternoon and evening. Most fresh accumulation will be around an inch. It will be breezy too with gusts exceeding 30 mph. Highs will be in the mid-30s but feeling like the single digits to the teens with the wind chill.

Keep the shovels handy. A very active winter weather pattern stays in place into the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday top out around freezing. We are anticipating another system to track across SE Michigan starting sometime during the second half of Saturday. This system is setting up to be a longer duration event that looks to continue through most of Sunday bringing with it a few more inches of snow.

Early next week, we will see the southern end of an arctic airmass push into Michigan, which will drop daytime highs down to the 20s and overnight lows possibly falling into the single digits. Additional waves will move over the region during the early to mid-week period, which could bring more chances for snow.