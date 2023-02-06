Metro Detroit weather: Milder week ahead

4 Warn Weather – A seasonably cool and breezy start to this Monday morning. High pressure briefly returns today before much warmer air arrives on Tuesday ahead of our next system.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

For today, expect dry air and a good amount of sunshine before high clouds arrive. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. We hit our low on either side of 30 early tonight and rise into the mid to upper 30s before daybreak on Tuesday, so plan for a warmer, wet and windy bus stop forecast tomorrow as rain showers move in Tuesday morning but dry out into the afternoon.

Sunset is at 5:54 p.m.

Highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday. It will be windy with gusts reaching 35 mph. Staying mostly cloudy and above average on Wednesday with highs topping out around 40.

Turning rainy and breezy again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be back in the upper 40s as a warm front pushes through the region.

Temperatures are looking to trend on either side of 40 Friday through Sunday with clearing skies through the weekend.